Kununurra’s revamped Lakeside Resort will reopen its doors under a new name and full-Aboriginal ownership, the first of its kind in the remote Kimberley town.

Renamed Lily Lagoon Resort, the 50-room hotel and caravan park on the banks of Lily Creek Lagoon has been labeled “one-of-a-kind” by Wunan Foundation, which purchased the site in 2019 for $2.7m.

It comes after Wunan in July 2021 revealed a $9.5m upgrade including a luxury lodge, shared accommodation buildings, cultural centre, eco tents, a rock swimming pool, outdoor event spaces and an expanded reception to fit a general store, gallery and wellness space.

Wunan Foundation chief executive Prue Jenkins said the resort would be used to upskill local Aboriginal people to increase workforce participation.

“The resort initiative puts the guest experience at the center of an Aboriginal cultural experience, whilst ensuring local people have secure and meaningful employment,” she said.

“Wunan supports self-determination approaches to combating unemployment in the East Kimberley and will support Aboriginal people and communities to prosper even further through this initiative.”

The opening of the resort will coincide with Kununurra’s peak tourism season and will create employment opportunities for Aboriginal people in areas including tourism, hospitality, administration and maintenance.

Local Aboriginal artist Jan Griffiths and Warringarri Arts have worked to rebrand the resort.

The new logo for Lily Lagoon Resort depicts a comb-crested jacanda walking on lily pads on Lily Creek Lagoon.

Wunan said all profits from the resort would be used to fund the foundation’s programs to create opportunities for Aboriginal people in the East Kimberley.