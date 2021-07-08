The Greens have selected Koreng Noongar man and staunch unionist Clint Uink to challenge for the seat of Swan in next federal election.

Uink, who ran for the seat of Belmont in this year’s WA State election, will compete against incumbent Liberal MP Steve Irons, who has held the Swan electorate since 2007.

“I am excited to be announced as the Greens candidate for Swan this election, and ready to get to work,” said Uink.

“I am a proud Koreng Noongar man, and custodian of Country. My family has connections to the Swan area going back four generations.”

The Liberals retained the seat in 2019, having a 52.7 per cent hold over Labor candidate Hannah Beazley.

Uink will take over from Greens member Liberty Cramer who ran for the seat of Fremantle in the March State election.

The federal seat encompasses the area between the Derbarl Yerrigan/Swan River, Canning River and Roe Highway, and includes Curtin University campus, the Welshpool and Kewdale industrial areas and Perth Airport.

Uink said that for “too long” the major parties have put the interests of “their corporate donor mates in the mining and fossil fuel industries above those of the people and the planet”.

The Greens have a strong renewable energy policy, with the aim to have Australia become a renewable energy superpower and eliminate the use of coal and gas by 2030, in line with international standards.

“We are in a climate crisis, and Swan deserves a representative that will listen to the voices calling for urgent action,” Uink said.

“The Greens are the only party who are caring for Country, and backing the rapid transition to renewable energy.

“The major parties back gas and coal, and are more interested in working for their corporate donors and billionaire mates, which is why I look forward to building a grassroots movement for change here in Swan.”

Uink will campaign alongside lead Senate candidate and Noongar Yamatji woman Dorinda Cox, who he said will be a “strong voice for First Nations people on issues like climate change, Treaty and social justice”.

“Clint is a fantastic choice for the seat of Swan, and I am proud to have another First Nations candidate as part of our campaign,” Cox said.

“As a staunch unionist and grassroots campaigner, Clint has a proven track record in working for and alongside our communities.”

Cox notes that Uink has a strong chance to hold the seat, as it would require only a “few hundred people” to change their vote from the last election.

“The Greens will be in the balance of power, and we will push the next government to go further and faster on the climate crisis, phasing out coal and gas and creating thousands of clean jobs rolling out renewable energy,” she said.

By Rachael Knowles