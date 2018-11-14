Koorie Art will knock the socks off Melbournians

A record number of art works will go on display in Melbourne’s Federation Square next month at the annual Koorie Art Show, an important springboard to national recognition for some artists.

Organisers said 195 entries have been submitted from 115 artists compared to last year’s 130 works by 80 artists.

The works, ranging from contemporary to traditional styles and mediums, will go on show at the Koorie Heritage Trust in the Yarra Building in Federation Square from December 8 to February 24.

All will be on sale to the public who can view the exhibition for free.

For the artists, a total prize pool of $30,000 is this year on offer — including a $10,000 prize for Creative Victoria Award for Excellence in any Media.

There is also a kids’ category exhibiting the work of young artists from age five to 16.

Koorie Heritage Trust chief executive officer Tom Mosby said the event provided an unrivalled opportunity to showcase Koorie art.

He said the artworks were being delivered “as we speak” and the quality of this year’s entries was expected to be high.

