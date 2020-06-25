Inspired by her family and a deep love for cooking, Georgia Smith is the brains behind Koori Kitchen, an online platform sharing easy-to-cook healthy recipes that don’t break the budget.

Based in Brisbane, Smith, 26, has been on her own personal health journey since 2017, igniting a love for fitness and good, healthy food.

After her Nan passed away in September 2019, Smith was motivated to become a better advocate for her people.

“She was an Aboriginal Elder in our community,” Smith said.

“I thought, how can I be better and advocate for Indigenous health and get people to be a little bit healthier?”

Creating her Instagram account in the new year, Smith was thrilled when she hit 200 followers in the first week.

As the Black Lives Matter movement shines a light on Blak voices, advocates and businesses, Smith is now seeing her following increase exponentially.

“I literally have gained over 2,000 followers in the last two weeks since [the] Black Lives Matter movement that is happening,” she said.

“A lot of white influencers are sharing people of colour.”

With a larger audience to spread her message to, Smith said she’s excited to help people feel as good as she does. Her recipes are all plant-based, with Smith herself being a vegan for the past five years.

“When I switched over to plant-based, I lost 12 [kilograms] straight away,” she said.

“I just want other people to feel good … Our life span isn’t as long as white people … I just want everyone to feel their best and know how good it is to feel your best.”

With a following of over 3,000 on Instagram, Smith wants to use her platform to share healthy recipes wherever she can.

“I want to share free recipes so then other people at home can cook it, and I’m trying to stay on a budget because I know that money’s tight.”

Although Smith doesn’t cook with traditional bush foods as often as she’d like, she is determined to source traditional ingredients that aren’t too expensive.

Often, she cooks with lemon myrtle that she finds locally as it’s one of the more accessible traditional ingredients.

“I know that it’s not accessible for everybody … I would love to create more bush flavours,” Smith said.

When borders reopen across Australia, Smith has plans to go back to her hometown of Narrabri, New South Wales, to go out on Country with her cousin.

“We’re going to look for bush medicine and also some herbs.”

While she runs a busy social platform, Smith has also just started studying a Bachelor of Health Science, focusing on naturopathy.

In the future she hopes to open her own clinic, specialising in Indigenous bush medicine alongside western medicine.

“Herbal medicine and food go hand in hand … I want to create my own health supplements and just really work with the community,” Smith said.

“I would also love a café attached to my clinic [that] I could have my food at … aim high!” she said with a laugh.

For now, the ambitious Smith is happy to be helping people for whom cooking may be intimidating.

A large part of her platform is keeping recipes simple and accessible.

“I think just go simple, don’t overcomplicate it … just get some fresh produce and look on Google, play around with some recipes,” Smith said.

“All the recipes I have I’ve looked up then put my own spin on it. It doesn’t have to be hard.

“Start small and work your way up, get a little bit adventurous once you get more confident.”

To access Smith’s free recipes, follow @koorikitchen on Instagram or like The Koori Kitchen on Facebook.

By Hannah Cross