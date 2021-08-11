Central Coast Aboriginal early childhood consultancy Koori Curriculum is celebrating National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children’s Day by asking the community to nominate an educator who supports Indigenous children to be “proud in culture, strong in spirit”.

Open to Indigenous and non-Indigenous educations, the 10 entries with the highest number of votes will be shortlisted and reviewed by Koori Curriculum Director, Wiradjuri woman, early childhood teacher and TAFE NSW teacher Jessica Staines, who will then select the winner.

Staines told NIT this is the first year the contest has been run and that it’s a way to celebrate National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children’s Day “while we can’t be physically together” during the lockdown in New South Wales.

“We are also showcasing the ways in which educators are embedding Aboriginal perspectives in education every day, not just on national days.”

“We have had so many great submissions from all around Australia that have done that — promoting the work educators are doing every day in so many ways to support children to be proud in culture and strong in spirit,” Staines said.

With 39 nominees in the inaugural competition, the winner will be announced on Monday August 16.

Consultants at Koori Curriculum facilitate a range of professional development workshops for educators that help guide the inclusion of Aboriginal perspectives in early childhood curriculum.

The Koori Curriculum team innovates and creates new and diverse ways to reach educators across Australia, adding to an ever-expanding suite of products and services including podcasts, educational resources, exclusive publications, yarning circles, in-services and planning days.

Voting for Koori Curriculum’s deadly educator competition closes on August 13. View the nominees and vote here.

By Giovanni Torre