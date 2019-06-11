Kokatha woman appointed to helm of Bangarra

Bangarra Dance Theatre has appointed Indigenous dancer and choreographer Frances Rings as its inaugural Associate Artistic Director.

Ms Rings is a Kokatha woman from South Australia and joined Bangarra in 1993 after graduating from NAISDA Dance College.

Her first mainstage choreography with Bangarra was for Rations of Walkabout in 2002, which received critical acclaim.

Ms Rings has choreographed many other shows with the company, including Bush in 2003 which was co-choreographed with Bangarra’s Artistic Director Stephen Page.

“The appointment of Frances Rings is testament to her extraordinary commitment and dedication over her years at Bangarra,” said Mr Page.

“Frances has established herself as one of the country’s leading choreographers and is such an integral part of the heart of this company. I am thrilled to welcome her to the position of Associate Artistic Director and look forward to our continued close collaboration.”

Ms Rings will be working closely with Mr Page in her new position as they continue their artistic direction of Bangarra.

Outside Bangarra, Ms Rings has worked with some of the country’s principal dance companies such as Tasdance and the West Australian Ballet and danced in works by several of Australia’s leading choreographers.

“Bangarra is such an important voice in our contemporary cultural landscape and it is a unique privilege to be a part of something so special,” Ms Rings said.

“Stephen [Page] is a visionary and has been a mentor to me over the years, so I’m thrilled to work alongside him at the helm of the company.”

Ms Rings choreography work will next be seen June 13 as Bangarra: 30 years of sixty five thousand opens at the Sydney Opera House and tours nationally from July 18.