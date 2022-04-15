If you want a friend in politics, get a dog.

That was the first rule I ever learnt as I embarked on what would be a career in the world’s second-oldest profession – spanning nearly half my life and 15 election campaigns.

Most politicians learn the truth of this saying early. Perhaps it’s why we all like pets so much.

The second rule, though, seems to have escaped the bloke having a crack at being PM this week: The devil is always in the detail.

Now, like every Australian who cares about the direction of our country, I would prefer that we didn’t spend the first week of this election focusing on Albanese’s apparent inability to recite Australia’s key economic indicators.

I want this to be a contest of ideas, tackling the issues that our country faces (climate, national security, housing affordability, aged care, Treaty to name a few).

The trouble is that Albanese’s shocker of a week only reinforces in the minds of voters that he’s not ready to lead.

Moreover, this week’s public polls already indicate it may be a fatal error for the Labor campaign if it has confirmed in the minds of voters that they don’t really want to risk the future of the country with a guy who doesn’t seem to be across economic details.

Every day during the 2021 WA election, I would carry a file with me that included a constantly updated data sheet which would have not only all the key economic indicators (like the inflation rate) but would include prices for everyday items like bread, milk and fuel.

I would ask the team to quiz me on them so I could recall it in a press conference if needed. All this for a campaign that I knew I was going to lose.

I’m expecting this coming week, after Easter, we’re going to see a reset in Labor’s campaign.

Albanese will come up with something unorthodox (but highly tested to make sure it works) or a controversial stance on some issues.

Think of 2010 when in the face of falling poll ratings, we all saw the “real” Julia Gillard rolled out after the campaign failed to connect with voters.

It helped Labor sneak over the line, but Gillard was a better-defined quantity than Albanese.

It’s unusual to see these resets happen so early in a campaign because they’re like a parachute – you can only pull the ripcord once.

Frankly, not only does Albanese need it, but our country needs it.

Elections only come around once every three years and they are a time for us to assess competing visions and decide where we want to head as a nation.

The game isn’t over yet, and although undecided voters seem to be edging towards the coalition, there is plenty of time for that to change over the next three to four weeks.

Albanese has been opposition leader for three years. Three. Years. He should have been far more prepared.

Even as a Liberal I want him to do better, because we should be talking about issues and the choices we face.

Our country deserves better from the opposition than agonising memory lapses and meaningless platitudes not backed up by clear policy plans.

If Labor continues to cook it, Albanese will be out on his ear – and then he’ll become very familiar with the first rule in politics.