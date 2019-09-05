By breaking down common barriers facing Indigenous workers, JobTrail has helped over 2500 Indigenous people find work in the past four years.

As the Indigenous services division of WorkPac Group, JobTrail works in partnership with companies to increase employment opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

JobTrail National Manager, Julian Genn said WorkPac Group and JobTrail currently have over 700 Indigenous employees, up from 180 in 2016.

“In the first couple of years of operation, we spent a lot of time talking to community about their needs and wants. We also spoke to other like-minded organisations who employed a large number of Indigenous Australians,” Mr Genn said.

“This enabled us to define the challenges faced by Indigenous Australians and build programs that help people navigate between community expectations and the workplace.”

JobTrail Relationship Manager, Michelle Laylan said it’s all about closing the gap through Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employment and training.

“WorkPac Group and Job Trail are able to offer opportunities to Indigenous people with our clients and we have a large national footprint and great focus on our regional towns where opportunities are limited,” Ms Laylan said.

Ms Laylan said JobTrail’s programs not only assist Indigenous participants in developing skills and finding work, they also provide recruits with ongoing support and mentoring.

“If there is someone who needs a little bit more support or if we have identified early on that they may encounter some issues down the track, we will give them that extra support through our programs,” Ms Laylan said.

JobTrail services include labour hire and recruitment, job-ready programs, on the job traineeships, community engagement, cross cultural awareness training and pastoral care programs.

Mr Genn said JobTrail offered cultural awareness training to all JobTrail internal staff and clients.

“It gives people an understanding of cultural differences and how to improve the lines of communication. Our recruiters learnt a lot about body language, respect and shame,” Mr Genn said.

“It enables them to understand the importance of connection to country and how to best build a relationship with Indigenous employees.”

Ms Laylan said the ultimate goal for JobTrail is to improve Indigenous lives and communities through ongoing employment and training.

“It is also about creating change for families and not just individuals, everyone we recruit has a family that they are helping move forward,” Ms Laylan said.

“For Indigenous people, these employment opportunities allow for positive changes in their homes, communities and also the workplaces where they are based.”

For more information on JobTrail visit: https://www.workpac.com/indigenous-recruitment or email info@jobtrailatsi.com.au

By Jade Bradford