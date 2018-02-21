Jessica heads home for free concert

Jessica Mauboy will headline a free community event in Darwin to celebrate the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton Relay’s time in the Northern Territory.

Mauboy will perform at the Waterfront in Darwin on March 2.

The event will include entertainment, celebrations of culture and culminate with the relay through the city.

It will begin at 4pm with community entertainment, vendors and the Gold Coast mascot Borobi before the baton arrives at 4.30pm carried by Casimira Tipiloura, the first Tiwi Island student to gain an Australian Tertiary Admissions Rank from year 12.

“To perform in my home city Darwin is always a pleasure, and to be part of this fantastic Australian event for the Queen’s Baton Relay is an even better excuse to do so,” Mauboy said.

Earlier that day, Mauboy will carry the Queen’s Baton from Sanderson Middle School to the corner of Union Terrace and Matthews Road.

“To be part of the journey of the Queen’s Baton from Buckingham Palace around the globe to Australia, and to the Northern Territory, is something very special,” she said.

Relaying the Queen’s Baton through Darwin on its way to the Waterfront will be sporting legends Jon Sieben and Nova Peris and community members, both nominated for being local legends.