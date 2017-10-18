James wants people to come to his party

A Dunghutti man is founding his own political party and plans to field candidates at the next federal election.

James Gibbs, 26 of New South Wales, said he is currently recruiting members for his Ethics Party Australia, which he will register with the Australian Electoral Commission once he has reached the required 500 members.

Mr Gibbs said he was fed up that the opinions of Aboriginal Australia were being ignored.

He said his party would push for programs in communities to combat high incarceration rates, promote reconciliation and engage with those people who were in prison.

But he said it would also not ignore other Australians and would be a party for all people.

Mr Gibbs said saving taxpayer dollars was also high on his agenda.

“I’ve been wanting to do it for a long time,” he said.

A Sydney resident working in the construction industry, Mr Gibbs said he grew up in Kempsey and has also spent several years working overseas — in Hong Kong in the mining industry and in the Philippines at a training camp for boxers.

His move to establish an Indigenous-led party comes two years after Australia’s First Nations Political Party was deregistered when it failed to demonstrate it had 500 members.

The AFNPP was founded by the grandson of Aboriginal activist Vincent Lingiari, Maurie Japarta Ryan.

