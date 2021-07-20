Western Bulldogs rookie Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has made his mark during Saturday’s clash against the Gold Coast Suns.

The 19-year-old bounced back from a quiet debut against the Swans to kickstart his career with three sensational goals at Metricon Stadium.

The youngster waited until Round 17 to make his debut for the Bulldogs and after the match received comments saying he “simply wasn’t ready”.

Ugle-Hagan showed his skill when he outmarked Suns defender Sam Collins from 40 metres out, claiming the first goal of his career in the first quarter.

After Ugle-Hagan’s bomb from the 50-metre arc in the second quarter, he managed his second goal of the night and had commentators backtracking on their comments about him not being ready for the big time.

“I watched him last week and I thought: ‘He’s not ready this kid,’” said ex-Hawthorn player Dermott Brereton.

“Today in half a game of football I think he might be just about ready to really launch. He’s looked really good today.”

Debut game: Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is not ready Second game: OMG Jamarra is the next Buddy#AFLSunsDogs pic.twitter.com/BSHQGD1DSb — Basil Zoccali (@BasilZoccali) July 17, 2021

The Bulldogs walked away with an 11-point win over the Suns and Ugle-Hagan said he was delighted he kicked his first goal in the AFL.

“It actually woke me up a a bit. I was like, ‘Wow I just kicked a goal in AFL,’” he told Fox Footy after the game.

“I’ll remember that forever”

“I still get nervous. It’s just unbelievable. It still doesn’t feel real.”

Ugle-Hagan was the No.1 draft pick in 2020, making him the first Indigenous player drafted at No.1 since Des Headland in 1999.

By Teisha Cloos