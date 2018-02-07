Jail stint for NT man who preyed on the sick

A Northern Territory man jailed for ripping off sick Aboriginal people has also been permanently banned from being involved in credit activities and providing financial services.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission placed the ban on Jackson Temi Anni last week following his convictions in the Darwin Local Court last year for offences including stealing.

Anni was sentenced to 18 months’ jail last year after pleading guilty to a number of offences, which followed action by the Northern Territory police, ASIC said.

The corporate watchdog last week said Anni had now also been disqualified from managing corporations for five years after his release from prison.

Anni targeted Aboriginal people at Darwin hospital, its associated hostels and in remote surrounding communities.

Consumers were often sick or battling addiction and in most cases English was not their first language, ASIC said.

The watchdog said Anni took advantage of Aboriginal people who wanted access to items that would help them to engage in modern life and with their community.

The court found that, when entering into agreements for computer tablets and offering cash loans, Anni obtained consumers’ online banking log-in details as a method of payment.

He then logged into the consumers’ bank accounts and transferred himself money that was far greater than the amount agreed to.

Anni was formerly the director of FDRA Pty Ltd and then Eagle Ventures Pty Ltd.

ASIC has the power under the National Consumer Credit Protection Act 2009 to ban a person from engaging in credit activities in circumstances where the person has been convicted of “serious fraud”, such as stealing.

Wendy Caccetta

reporter@nit.com.au