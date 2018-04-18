It’s a clean sweep for tidy Aputula

The desert community of Aputula in the Northern Territory is doing its bit to keep Australia beautiful.

Not only is the township officially the NT’s tidiest, but it has also been named as Australia’s 2018 Heritage and Culture winner and joint winner of the Community Action and Wellbeing category in this year’s Keep Australia Beautiful awards.

It was also highly commended for its litter prevention, waste management and resource recovery programs.

Keep Australia Beautiful Council chief executive officer Heimo Schober said that Aputula residents had embraced the Territory Tidy Towns program for years, with many in the community working hard to create a proud community culture.

Apatula work assistant Leigh Blumberg, one of those behind the town’s win, said recycling was important to the community.

“It’s important for every community, really,” he said.

He said people in the town worked hard to keep it looking good.