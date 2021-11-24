Musician Isaiah Firebrace has taken his Aboriginal History class petition all the way to Parliament House on Wednesday.

The Yorta Yorta, Gunditjmara man’s petition is a call for the Australian government to implement Aboriginal history classes in primary and secondary education across the country.

He believes everyone needs the true history of Australia and its First Nations people taught in schools.

So far, the petition has been signed by nearly 290,000 Australians.

“We need more education around Aboriginal history and cultures, and what my people have been through.” said the 22 year-old singer-songwriter.

“The biggest dream is to close that gap and to keep fighting for Indigenous rights and help make my people seen.”

Labor’s Shadow Minister for Education, Tanya Plibersek, accepted the petition in front of Parliament House, alongside Labor MPs Linda Burney and Graham Perrett.

This morning I got to join @LindaBurneyMP and @tanya_plibersek to receive a petition from the fabulously talented young musician Isaiah Firebrace. Isaiah asks that the true history of Australia be taught more thoroughly in our schools. First Nations stories are all our stories!!! pic.twitter.com/jTjxejO8iq — Graham Perrett (@GrahamPerrettMP) November 24, 2021

“It’s heartening to see more than 288,000 Australians sign petitions calling for an authentic history of Australia to be taught in schools,” Change.org Australia Country Director, Nic Holas said.

“We’re so proud to support Isaiah with his petition as he uses his platform to bring people together with this urgent issue.”

This petition is reportedly linked to another petition calling for the same change, started by Aboriginal woman, Kalka Jean.

Firebrace previously won X-Factor in 2016 and has represented Australia at Eurovision.

By Teisha Cloos