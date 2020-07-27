In the midst of Melbourne lockdown, Isaiah Firebrace has dropped his new single, Know Me Better.

Described as a ‘catchy pop ballad’ Know Me Better shows off the Yorta Yorta and Gunditjmara musician’s soulful voice and powerful lyrics.

“This song feels different, it’s a different kind of excitement. Perhaps more because, in the last few months, I’ve had the time to really ask myself lots of questions about the sound of the music I want to make, and the style and direction,” said Firebrace.

With COVID-19 forcing people into their homes, Firebrace, 20, has had time to reflect on his identity as a man and a musician.

“I’ve had some time to reflect on the last few years and really take on board how much my life has changed and the success I’ve had. It’s what I think I’ve needed for my soul and my journey as a person,” he said.

“It’s been great for me creatively because having these new perspectives, being in the studio is much more fun because I know the direction I want to go into.”

“It makes creating music, not so much easier, but more enjoyable because it resonates more with me and my identity now.”

Know Me Better was produced in two cities, by Firebrace in Melbourne and his producers in Sydney.

“I had to record my vocals in a completely different location and studio to them, it was so cool, the software … I would record it on my mic, and it was coming up on their computer,” he said.

“I was a bit worried how it was going to work. Was it going to be good quality? Would it cut in and out? But no, it is definitely a recording session I will remember.”

From being raise in Moama, NSW to now being the world’s most streamed First Nations artist, Firebrace’s journey is just beginning.

“It makes me feel encouraged to keep going because it is getting heard out there somewhere. It makes me really happy. I’m only just getting started, I’m only young. So, to have the stats I do is amazing and hard to believe. I can’t wait to see what comes in the future,” he said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Firebrace completed a 50-date tour throughout regional and central Australia.

“I was travelling around Australia, I was visiting Aboriginal communities, remote communities, high schools,” he said.

“It was very much youth-based and around me sharing my story of my success and where I’m from. The struggle of making a big dream happen, feeling like I didn’t deserve it, feeling like I wasn’t good enough, all that type of stuff.”

As well as being a talented musician, Firebrace has an established modelling portfolio walking the catwalk for brand, The Iconic, and is currently writing a children’s book for release later this year.

