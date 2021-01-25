Boosting mob into higher places, Wonnarua woman Rachelle Towart OAM is leading the way in Indigenous executive recruitment.

The Founder and Managing Director of Pipeline Talent Recruitment, Towart’s story started in Australia’s capital. Despite being born in Western Sydney, she called Canberra home from a young age.

“We moved to Canberra because originally we were going to Melbourne. My Dad liked the horse races, but our petrol ran out here!” Towart said.

“The office I sit in now is opposite the house we first moved into when we first came to Canberra.

“It’s a reminder every day when I come to work, that that is where I come from and this is where I am now.”

Happily married, Towart is mum to a 25-year-old daughter and two young boys. The boys, one four and the other three, Towart took on through Kinship care.

Living in Canberra, Towart was a public servant for most of her life. In 2004 she began working at the Australian Indigenous Leadership Centre (AILC), and in 2009 took the top spot as CEO.

“I was there until 2016, I got a lot of awards and recognition for my time there … I got an Order of Australia [Medal] two years ago, which was so nice. I was in an organisation that I really believed in and loved,” she said.

Now managing her own business, Pipeline Talent Recruitment began in the air.

“I was travelling to the Pilbara on a flight and I was reading an article in the QANTAS Inflight magazine where they’d done a story on me. I was sitting in row 30 next to the toilet reading this magazine article,” Towart laughed.

“I turn the page and see this story about women in the pipeline and how women’s numbers were increasing in corporate, community and government roles.

“I thought to myself, if I replace the word woman with Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people, where would the numbers sit? Evidently it was flatline.

“I couldn’t easily identify anyone who was in the Top 500 ASX. I more or less stepped off the plane and decided to start an executive recruitment company.”

A business with a strong pulse for purpose, Pipeline Talent treats clients like family, believing in sustainable, safe relationships.

“One of the things we do differently to most recruitment companies … we provide our placements with their first 100-day coaching as part of the placement. We work on what their strengths and weaknesses [are] throughout the process of recruitment,” she said.

“That is a big thing we do differently, we don’t dump and run. We’re not about filling the quota, we’re about providing quality not quantity.

“Sometimes recruiters are put in the same basket as used car salesmen and real estate … I want to change that stigma. We do more than that, we are investing in people.”

Towart noted that whilst there is always those increasing their Indigenous employment through their Reconciliation Action Plans, there needs to be a bigger commitment.

“What I would say is that we need to expand that. I would challenge organisations to think about why we don’t have an Aboriginal CEO in one of the four big banks. Why don’t we have these guys sitting at the table? I know they can do the job, I’ve seen them, I’ve interviewed them, we’ve invested time with them,” she said.

“I would challenge businesses to think about where their next executive might be coming from.

“Don’t hire us and put is in an executive role because you need an Aboriginal executive to make you look pretty. Hire us because we can do the job.”

From a seed sown while in the sky to a big business, Towart has built Pipeline to support, empower and show the strengths of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

“I thought I was going to be a hairdresser when I left school, ending up in recruitment is something I never would have dreamed of,” she said.

“I do love what I do, I love that I have this amazing business opportunity to change people’s lives and to get them the job they deserve, and I get to be a part of culture everyday but in a different way.

“I see organisations that want to make a difference and start … challenging them on if they have an Aboriginal person in their executive team and if not, why not?”

By Rachael Knowles