Western Australia’s Office of the Inspector of Custodial Services recommended the expansion of CCTV and body-worn cameras for guards at Hakea Prison multiple times before the death of prisoner Ricky Lee Cound.

Greens Member for South Metropolitan Brad Pettitt raised the issue with a number of recent questions in parliament, including on the specific circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Cound.

Dr Pettitt said the Office of the Inspector of Custodial Services had described CCTV coverage at Hakea as “rather poor with many blind spots”, and asked for an update on the status of CCTV coverage at the prison.

He also noted the inspector recommended body-worn cameras be introduced in WA prisons, and asked when this would happen.

While Dr Pettitt is yet to receive answers to his questions, Custodial Services inspector Eamon Ryan confirmed his office had pushed for improved monitoring in Hakea.

“In the previous Hakea report we made recommendations about better use of CCTV and body-worn cameras in the context of responses to incidents. It is an older prison with lots of blind spots and areas not covered by CCTV,” he said.

“The Department said it was a good idea, put in a funding submission, and that submission was unsuccessful.”

Mr Ryan said body-worn cameras and adequate CCTV coverage were vital to responding to cases in which force had been used against prisoners.

“If you have good quality CCTV and body-worn footage, there is no doubt about what happened,” he said.

“Again, the Department supported it in principle and said it would seek funding, they got agreement with the concept but didn’t get funding.

“We will continue to make those recommendations. Whether they are funded or not is a different question as to whether the recommendations have merit

“The situation has not gotten much better as Hakea. Some officers do have body-worn cameras but there needs to be more, and there needs to be better CCTV coverage. It largely comes down to them being successful in a budget bid,” he said.

A Department of Justice spokesperson said body-worn cameras, an expanded CCTV network and a digital evidence management system were part of the Department’s long-term custodial technology plan.

“Introduction of this kind of technology requires research and planning to ensure it is fit-for-purpose within our custodial facilities,” they said.

“For security and safety of our staff, contractors and people in custody, relevant training, policies and procedures would also need to be developed and implemented.”

The next report on Hakea from the Office of the Inspector of Custodial Services is due next month.