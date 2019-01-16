Inglis dodges drink driving conviction

Rugby league star Greg Inglis has avoided a conviction after an early guilty plea for drink driving in NSW last year.

Inglis has been handed an 18-month good behaviour bond for drink driving on his way home to Sydney from the Koori Knockout in Dubbo.

He had just been announced as Australian Captain hours earlier.

Chief Magistrate Graeme Henson said Inglis’ substantial community work, good character, early guilty plea and remorse were all noted.

The centre missed out on two games in Kangaroos’ colours and says he knows he “did the wrong thing.”

“My actions were not good enough,” he said.

“I know I did the wrong thing and, while I am disappointed at missing the tour, I accept the penalty.”

“So it’s just getting back into training now and [being the best] positive role model that I can for the community.”

By Keiran Deck