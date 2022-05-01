Indigenous company’s big contract win for Carmichael mine project

A unique approach and professional reputation has helped an Indigenous-owned company secure a contract in central Queensland’s Carmichael mine project.

BCF Concreting jumped at the chance to travel 160 kilometres inland to the Galilee Basin after extra concrete was needed on short notice.

It adds to the billion dollars worth of investments made towards regionally based businesses throughout the state from site operators Bravus Mining and Resources.

BCF managing director and Torres Strait Islander man Michael Davis said the company had been waiting for an opportunity like this.

“We had done some subcontracting work on the Carmichael Project before but to be engaged by Bravus directly is a big step forward,” he said.

Bravus chief executive David Boshoff said BCF’s mobilisation time, technology-focused solutions and overall professionalism was a crucial requirement.

The company has 30 years experience of pouring in the bush, relying on this expertise and cutting-edge technology as their point of difference.

“Part of what we do is about educating clients that the way it’s (concreting) been done in the past isn’t necessarily the best way,” Mr Davis said.

“Our technology enables us to both mobilise quickly and mix the right kind of concrete remotely and with precision.

“We had a team of six and one of our three volumetric mixing trucks on Bravus’ site within a few days and producing concrete not long after that.”

Mr Davis said their history of success is beginning to get some attention. The companies move to Rockhampton in 2019 on the prospect of large-scale work is starting to pay dividends.

“The hope is as we win more major project work we can look at relocating the manufacturing arm of our business to Central Queensland to boost skilled employment for First Nations people even further,” he said.

Following the work at Carmichael mine BCF have signed long-term precast supply contract for a pipeline project in Central Queensland.