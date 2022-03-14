After a restless night watching rain drench the NSW city of Lismore, Bundjalung man Brendan Coolwell jumped in his motorboat at first light to rescue people caught in the floods.

“It was sad seeing people screaming ‘rescue me’ and we had animals too,” the 43-year-old from Goonellabah, a suburb in Lismore, told AAP.

Mr Coolwell helped numerous stranded residents. He ferried around luggage holding precious possessions salvaged by evacuees. He also aided animals caught by the rising flood waters.

There were only a handful of boats out in the water in the early stages of what quickly turned into the city’s worst-ever flood.

“It was very traumatising … seeing a disaster like this.”

After the initial rescues, Mr Coolwell shifted his attention to delivering food to stranded residents in the small town of Coraki, south of Lismore.

He was heartened by the way people helped one another. As an Indigenous person, Mr Coolwell says his own resilience seemed innate.

“We’re warriors, it’s our country … we just went into survival mode”

For local artist and Quandamooka woman Megan Cope, the floods affected her deeply.

She had been preparing for a solo exhibition in Brisbane named Low Pressure, in reference to changing weather systems, days before the floods ravaged Lismore.

“My practice for the last 15 years has been about climate change and rising sea levels,” she told AAP.

“The reality of Lismore is it has been flattened.”

Ms Cope said she felt personal dread when flood waters surpassed all previous records.

“When it peaked under 15 metres and the flood gauge was broken, that’s when I knew it was the end, because it was too much water,” she said.

She managed to salvage some of her artworks and donors have contributed funds to rebuild her studio, which she shares with three other artists.

She hit out at governments for excluding Indigenous voices in the wake of several natural disasters in recent years.

“If Aboriginal people are included in the policies for environmental management, then we’d be in a better position,” Ms Cope said.

“It’s not the first time I’ve lost everything. Blackfellas have it pretty tough in this country to begin with and in lots of ways, I’m used to a crisis.”