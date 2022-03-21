Indigenous people are dying of suicide at more than double the rate of the non-Indigenous Australians and it is a national tragedy, the Federal Government says.

The Commonwealth and the Northern Territory government will spend $43 million over the next five years to help prevent suicide in the Territory.

Assistant minister to the Prime Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention David Coleman said the support aimed to reduce the heartbreaking suicide rate in remote communities.

“Indigenous Australians die of suicide at more than double the rate of the non-Indigenous population,” he said.

“This is a national tragedy.”

NT Health Minister Natasha Fyles said mental health was one of the biggest challenges confronting people in the NT.

“The mental health needs in the territory are incredibly complex and vastly different to those in other jurisdictions,” she said.

The funding includes $15.4 million for two new Head to Health adult mental health satellite clinics, $9.1 million for a new Head to Health children’s hub and $9.3 million for aftercare services when patients are discharged from hospital following a suicide attempt.

Federal Health and Aged Care Minister Greg Hunt said the funding ensured Territorians had access to additional mental health support when and where they needed it.

13YARN 13 92 76

Lifeline 13 11 14