Off the back of critical acclaim for her 2021 debut EP Blak Matriarchy, southwest Sydney rapper Barkaa continues her personal storytelling with the moving new single Fight For Me.

Jumping between the perspective of her mother, daughter and herself, the track and accompanying video peer into critical moments of three lived experiences and where they melt together.

In concert with the rest of the EP, Fight for Me is female-driven storytelling. Intergenerational trauma, substance abuse and child welfare all present through the difficulties of strained mother-daughter relationships.

It’s a personal portrayal of First Nations motherhood. The Malyangapa, Barkindji musician spoke of the influenced this had on her writing, wanting to give a voice to the kids in these situations that are so-often silenced.

“This track was inspired by my mother’s story of growing up in foster care being wrongfully removed from my Nana and Pop and my children who had to spend years without me because I was too selfish in my addiction and too defeated as a woman to even bother fighting for them,” Barkaa said.

“This is one of the most heartbreaking and hardest tracks I’ve ever had to write, because I had to take myself outside of my own feelings and think about how my children would’ve felt growing up without their mum there to cuddle them and protect them.”

Barkaa confronts her experience with substance abuse head-on, saying Fight for Me is about wanting to be a better person.

“This song is about not just telling your babies that you love them, but actioning your love and fighting for them, sacrificing your own selfish needs to meet theirs,” she said.

“I got sick and tired of feeling sorry for myself and filling that void with substances,

“No amount of substances could help me escape from the fact that I was passing my trauma onto my children.

“We have to fight for our babies the way we fight for our next fix, we have to fight for our babies the way we fight for these deadbeat men because nobody can love you as much as the little people you created.”

The video released alongside reflects the tracks family-based sentiments. Barkaa’s daughter Alinta is captured alongside her mum as the pair illustrate points in their relationship making up the heart of the song.

Electronic duo and First Nations advocates Electric Fields feature throughout the song.

Viewer caution is advised for the single music video, as the clip included imagery of substance abuse and child removal.