The Tokyo Paralympic Games will feature 539 events across 22 sports and this year, we have two deadly Indigenous athletes ready to take the stage.

The Paralympic mascot for Tokyo 2020 is called ‘Someity’ stemming from someiyoshino, which is a popular cherry blossom variety and echoes the English phrase “so mighty”.

The countdown is on! In 10 days the largest Australian Paralympic Team to contest a Games overseas will represent our nation at the @Tokyo2020 @Paralympics. The action begins on @7Sport from August 24. Full story: https://t.co/Nv93jbb5Fa#ReadySetTokyo #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/43AfHs9J1k — AUS Paralympic Team (@AUSParalympics) August 13, 2021

Representing Australia and the Indigenous community in Tokyo is the deadly duo Torita Blake and Amanda Reid.

Torita Blake is a Dunghutti woman and a two-time Paralympian.

Twenty-three years ago Blake’s family was told she was unlikely to survive after suffering severe brain injuries and a broken rib and collarbone from domestic violence at less than a month old.

Today Blake is one of Australia’s most promising athletes in para-athletics.

Inspired to play sport when Cathy Freeman won gold at the Sydney Olympic Games in 2000, Blake made her debut in the 400m in London for the 2012 Paralympic Games, finished in fourth place at the Rio Paralympic Games in 2016, and now is looking to secure her first medal in Tokyo.

Amanda Reid is a Wemba Wemba and Guring-gai woman and a two-time Paralympian.

Starting her career in the pool, Reid won seven gold medals at the 2011 Global Games. In 2012 at the London Paralympics, she placed fifth in the 100m breaststroke, aged just 15.

It’s been a crazy few years but I can finally say I’m going to my third Paralympic Games in Tokyo 🇯🇵 A massive thanks to my support network especially my mum who has been there every step of the way pic.twitter.com/rtBlXQFgnJ — Amanda Reid (@AmandaReid01) July 9, 2021

The impressive youngster went back to cycling in 2015 where she broke the national C2 Individual Time Trial record at the NSW Para-cycling Championships.

In 2016, Reid smashed the national record in the 3km individual pursuit at the Australian Para-cycling Championships and in the same year, won a silver medal in the 500m time trial combined classification C1-C2-C3 at Rio.

Reid has cerebral palsy and an intellectual impairment, and in her free time she mentors people who have a disability, disadvantaged kids, as well as Indigenous youth.

The opening ceremony will take place on August 24, with Tokyo being the first city to host a second Summer Paralympic Games.

By Teisha Cloos