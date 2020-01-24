SPONSORED: Local Indigenous team member Kylie Bret has been named Coles Express Community Hero for Western Australia in recognition of her outstanding customer service and commitment to the Pilbara community.

A proud Wonggha person, Bret’s dedication to serving the community, not just through her role at Coles Express but through advocating and facilitating sport for local kids, has demonstrated the stand-out attributes Coles Express seeks to recognise through its national Hero Program.

Coles Express Hero Day is designed to award team members who have made exceptional contributions to both the business and the community in which they operate.

Coles Express Paraburdoo store manager Gavin Chai said Bret exemplified what the Coles Express Hero Program stands for: going above and beyond to help others.

“It’s truly incredible to see team members like Kylie who have the skills, attitude and drive to go beyond their role and make a real, positive impact in the community. We’re thrilled to present her with an award to recognise this,” Chai said.

“At Coles, we strive to create pathways for people of all backgrounds to excel in their roles, and this month we will see Kylie hone her excellent customer service and community building skills to take on a new role of assistant store manager at our Paraburdoo store.”

Coles Express, Bunbury Gateway Store Manager, Catt Brand also sung praises for Bret.

“Kylie is quick, efficient and incredibly friendly. She volunteers in multiple organisations in Paraburdoo and takes pride in her community,” Brand said.

“She’s a very selfless person, and I’m proud to have gotten the chance to work alongside her.”

As part of her commitment to the local community, Bret played a key role as Chairperson in coordinating the recent North West Pilbara Tee Ball Championship, which saw more than 350 players and supporters from Wickham, Karratha, Port Hedland, Newman and Tom Price gather in Paraburdoo in a great boost to the local economy.

Bret said she was honoured to receive an award celebrating her work in the community.

“I love getting out and involved in the community, and the store really is my happy place, so to receive an award recognising all of that is just fantastic,” Bret said.

“I’ve grown through my work in the community and with Coles over the last four years, and I’m excited to take on a new challenge as I step into the role of assistant store manager this month, to hopefully be able to make an even bigger impact in the local community.”

Following the recent presentation of her Hero Award, Kylie started her new position as assistant store manager at Coles Express Paraburdoo over the holiday period.

Coles is committed to continuously building connections with Aboriginal communities in Western Australia and across the country, and driving improved employment outcomes for Indigenous individuals.

Coles is now recognised as the largest corporate sector employer of Indigenous Australians with 4,400 Indigenous team members, and a goal to further increase its Indigenous workforce to more than 5,500 team members — five per cent of the company’s total headcount — by 2023.