Our Blak Olympians have been showcasing their talent for a week now and although some are yet to take the stage, we have witnessed some spectacular events in Tokyo so far.

The Olympics officially kicked off on Friday where we saw history being made when Patty Mills led a handful of our athletes out during the opening ceremony alongside Cate Campbell.

Mills is the first Indigenous flag bearer for Australia and he was sporting a face mask with cultural artwork and wore a traditional beaded necklace representing the three parts of his identity.

There was backlash online towards a Canadian commentator after the ceremony when the commentator referred to Australia having two women flag bearers.

How dare they call Patty Mills a woman! Shame on you CBC. He is a national treasure https://t.co/SmbzOd9Fpu — Matthew #AtHomeYouMustStay Murphy (@MattM_78) July 23, 2021

Australia has 16 Indigenous athletes competing across 11 sports and the first two to kick us off was the softball team and women’s football team, The Matildas, last Wednesday.

The Matildas are still in with a chance after tying 0-0 against current world champions USA. They will face Great Britain on Friday night.

Weightlifter Brandon Wakeling made his debut on Wednesday, where he came fourth with an overall weight of 291kg.

The softball campaign has come to an end for the Aussies, as well as in the boxing for Alex Winwood and Ash Barty’s tennis singles.

Ngarigo woman and Wimbledon champion Barty has also finished her doubles campaign with Storm Sanders after losing in the quarter finals to the Czech Republic on Wednesday.

Barty is also playing in the mixed doubles with John Peers and the match is ongoing.

Softball

Although Australia didn’t place at the Olympics for softball this year, we saw an amazing debut from Kamilaroi woman Tarni Stepto who had one of her best games against Mexico, striking out three batters, giving up five hits and five walks in her complete game.

Fellow team mate and Kamilaroi woman Stacey Porter also announced she would be stepping away from national team duties after 19 years and 446 games for the Aussie Spirit.

🥎 19 years

🥎 446 games for the Aussie Spirit

🥎 6World Championships

🥎 3 Olympic Games Arguably the best to ever play the game, we will miss you and can’t thank you enough for what you have done for our game! THANK YOU Stacey Porter pic.twitter.com/2YgPDssvuj — Softball Australia (@SoftballOz) July 26, 2021

Japan has taken out the Gold for softball while the USA took out Silver and Canada the Bronze.

Boxing

Noongar man Alex Winwood made his Olympic debut competing in the flyweight event, where he suffered a split-decision loss to Zambia’s Patrick Chinyemba.

After the match Winwood took to his socials and thanked everyone for their support regardless of the result.

“I would like to apologise because I didn’t show up last night, my performance wasn’t half of the fighter that I am I am disappointed in my self [sic] for not leaving it all in the ring,” Winwood wrote.

“If I had left it all in the ring and still not got the dub I would be proud of my effort, but I know I had more in the tank to give and for that I am [truly] sorry to everyone who has sacrificed their time and effort for me to be here today.”

“My opponent did [his] Job and showed up, for that I take my hat off to him.”

A moment that won’t be forgotten is Winwood’s shake-a-leg during the opening ceremony.

Still to come

The Rugby Sevens are fighting for the 7-8 position when they face Canada on Wednesday night.

The hockey, men and women’s basketball and beach volleyball are still all underway.

Thomas Grice has made his Olympic debut in Wednesday’s trap shooting event, with results yet to be determined.

Monero Ngarigo and Yuin woman Angie Blackburn is also yet to make her Olympic debut as a part of the 4x400m relay team.

Australia is currently sitting in fifth a total of 15 medals: six gold, one silver and eight bronze.

By Teisha Cloos