Thelma Plum has taken home Album of the Year at the 2020 Queensland Music Awards (QMAs). Standing with Plum are many other talented and deadly First Nations artists.

The 2020 QMAs took place at the Fortitude Music Hall in celebration of artistic and commercial success for Queensland music in the last year.

The awards ceremony saw performances from Jaguar Jonze, Cub Sport, Nat Dunn, Busby Marou and Order Sixty6.

Winning 2020 Album of the Year for her debut album Better in Blak, Plum has had immense success with the album. Her single, Better in Blak earned Plum the highest-ranking spot of any Australian Indigenous artist on Triple J’s Hottest 100.

A proud Gamilaraay woman raised in Brisbane, Plum’s album tells stories of her journey with grief, love, culture, heritage, courage, and heartbreak. She pays homage to her mother and joins forces with music greats, Paul Kelly and Sir Paul McCartney.

Rockhampton locals, Busby Marou took out the Blues/Roots Award, presented by Byron Bay Bluesfest. The duo won the award for their Torres Strait Meriam Mer language-titled single Naba Norem.

Woorabinda woman and rising star, Miiesha won the Remote category for Drowning. Her track draws soundbites of Tony Abbot and weaves a deeply emotional and powerful story.

Thursday Island hip-hop artist, Mau Power, was awarded the Indigenous Award for Arrive, featuring Marcus Corowa.

“It’s an honour to receive this award and be recognised amongst some of the great artists Queensland has produced. Respect to all who nominated for QMusic Awards. Thank you to all who support and helped create this music and journey,” Mau Power said.

“A special thank you to Marcus Corowa for collaborating on this song, Mike Justice and Ben Hense for creating this track with me. Chryss Carr and Cooper-Lilly for trusting and taking this journey with me.

“Coming from the Torres Strait, I hope this can inspire anyone in regional and remote communities to follow their dreams and passion.”

“Thank you to QMusic for the recognition.”

Songwriter and songstress, Nat Dunn, won the Export Achievement award.

“It’s not until lovely moments like this (receiving this award for my achievements overseas) that I stop and take a minute to reflect on what a big wonderful decision it was six years ago to explore my creative aspirations across the pond.”

“One thing is for sure … I wouldn’t be doing any of it if it weren’t for the grounding, nurturing people in this industry that are the heart of the music culture of this city, state and beyond that … my beautiful island home Australia.”

For the full list of winners, visit: http://www.queenslandmusicawards.com.au.

By Rachael Knowles