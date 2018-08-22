Indigenous liaison officer flies high with RAAF

Wiradjuri and Muruwari man Tjapukai Shaw is flying high after becoming one of the first full-time Indigenous liaison officers in the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

Mr Shaw, 24, who was appointed in Brisbane this month, was one of six officers to take up liaison jobs in different locations across Australia.

The new officers are doing their first 17 weeks of training at East Sale in Victoria, the Australian Defence Force (ADF) said.

The ADF said the Indigenous liaison officers will play an integral role in strengthening the air force’s relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and promoting Aboriginal culture across the air force and other forces.

Mr Shaw was formerly a trainee administrative assistant at RAAF base Amberley in South East Queensland.



“Working at RAAF Base Amberley for the past 11 months has allowed me to gain an appreciation for what defence does and more specifically, what the air force does,” Mr Shaw said.



The former Dubbo local worked as a trainee Aboriginal healthcare worker at the Wellington Hospital after finishing school.

He is also the son of the local Aboriginal liaison officer with the New South Walespolice in Wellington.



The ADF said over the next 12 months the air force would welcome a further five full-time Indigenous liaison officers.

By Wendy Caccetta