The inaugural BrisAsia Festival Fashion program will celebrate culture through fashion by showcasing design labels with Asian, Indigenous and international heritages this month.

One of the designers who will be debuting a kids range for the first time is Nucoorilma/Ngarabal and Biripi woman Natalie Cunningham.

Cunningham will also be showing a new collection from her Native Swimwear Australia label, which is based in her Landsborough home on Gubbi Gubbi country.

Cunningham said her culture was the foundation for her design aesthetic.

“In my culture we are taught to look after the land and waterways and take only what we need,” she said.

“These ethics are the foundation of why Native Swimwear is made using only regenerated and recycled and natural fibres.

“My designs feature weaving and are collaborations with Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Island artists to showcase their artwork, some of my designs feature weaving and other various types of traditions.”

Also featuring at the event is Gunggari, Pitta-Pitta, Bindal and Quandamooka descendant Cheryl Creed with her Murri Quu Couture label.

Creed said First Nations design was special as it drew inspiration from traditions.

“We are influenced by our traditional & historical connection to land, culture, environment and the politics that a affects and have affected our way of being,” she said.

Hope Vale Arts, Cultural Centre Cairns, Queensland University of Technology will also be showcasing their Wuwu Collection – Guugu Yimithirr for soul.

The event will beheld at the Fortitude Music Hall in Fortitude Valley on Friday, March 25.