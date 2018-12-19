Indigenous knight’s legacy lives on

The AFL’s Indigenous Round will be called the Sir Doug Nicholls Round for another two years.

The sport’s governing body has honoured Nicholls, the first Indigenous person to represent Victoria in football, in the last three years.

The AFL has committed to the Nicholls Foundation to pay tribute to him until at least 2020.

AFL Chief Executive Officer Gillon McLachlan signed the agreement with members of the late Nicholls’ family.

“Sir Doug Nicholls was a pioneer when it came to reconciliation. Along with this, it was his passion for and commitment to Australian football which helped bring together the many other significant achievements of his life,” McLachlan said.

Nicholls Foundation chairperson Gary Murray, a grandson of Nicholls, said the agreement strengthened a growing Indigenous partnership with the AFL.

“Pastor Doug would be more than proud of these developments to further enhance his work,” Murray said.

Nicholls died in 1988 at 81, was the first Indigenous Australian to be knighted (for “distinguished services to the advancement of the Aboriginal people”) and the first to hold a vice-regal office (as Governor of South Australia).

By Keiran Deck