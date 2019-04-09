Indigenous health in limelight at Telstra Business Women’s Awards

A senior researcher of Indigenous health has been named the 2019 Telstra Northern Territory Business Woman of the Year.

Professor Amanda Leach is a Principal Senior Research Fellow at the Menzies School of Health Research, the institute leading the way in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander medical research.

The Menzies School of Health Research has been working toward breaking the cycle of disease in disadvantaged groups throughout Australia and the Asia-Pacific since 1985.

With a focus on Indigenous children’s health, Professor Leach works to elevate the Indigenous community’s medical and health priorities to gain equal standing with other groups who benefit from large investments in health innovations.

Professor Leach also won the Northern Territory for Purpose and Social Enterprise Award, an award that spotlights employees and leaders of businesses who are making a positive difference in the world.

“My commitment to evidence-based multi-disciplinary clinical trials research aims to make a difference to the lives of First Nations people, particularly the children,” Professor Leach said.

Professor Leach said she hopes to bring issues that threaten Indigenous children’s health and education to the forefront of Australian public awareness.

Telstra General Manager of Media and Sponsorship Genelle Sharples congratulated Professor Leach on her outstanding research and business achievements.

“Ms Leach has done amazing work in eradicating ear disease within the Northern Territory. She is passionate about raising awareness of the condition and has been able to turn around national guidelines to promote effective treatment,” Ms Sharples said.

Ms Sharples also extended her congratulations to the other Northern Territory winners who are rewriting what it means to be successful.

The Telstra Business Women’s Awards have been recognising Australia’s businesswomen for their remarkable success across all areas of business for the past 24 years.

The Awards reward those who champion innovation, inclusion and the inspiring of others.

On Wednesday May 15th, Professor Leach and all other 2019 State and Territory winners will attend the National Awards judging in Sydney. National winners will be announced on Thursday May 16th.

By Hannah Cross