Indigenous guernsey adorned with symbols of country

A life member of the Fremantle Dockers has been revealed as the designer behind the club’s Indigenous guernsey for 2019.

Troy Cook says he looked to his hometown of Carnarvon, 1,000km north of Perth, for inspiration when pulling the design together.

“The middle feature is the Gascoyne River with 25 River Mullet, symbolising the 25-year history of the Fremantle Football Club,” Cook said.

Victor Bellotti, an up-and-coming Carnarvon artist, helped to design the jumper.

Animals, cultural connections and landmarks in the region adorn the jumper, including the Gascoyne river.

Cook says the river was his oasis growing up as it gives life to the region, spawning fish and providing foliage down to the ocean.

Another key component of the jumper is the Sorry Day Flower, the native hibiscus, which is a symbol of compassion, resilience, strength and understanding as it can survive in tough conditions.

“The Gascoyne’s language groups are acknowledged and represented in people meeting around a fire. They represent the groups that remain and also those who have passed through over time,” Mr Cook said.

Players will wear the guernsey for round 10 against the Brisbane Lions to coincide with the Sir Doug Nicholls Round on May 26th.

The guernsey also has a multicultural aspect, representing part of Cook’s heritage, and symbolising unity.

“This guernsey acknowledges a part of who I am and where I come from,” Cook said.

“I was born in the Year of the Dragon. At the bottom right of the guernsey is the character of the Dragon, representing my Grandfather’s Chinese heritage, on my mother’s side.”

By Keiran Deck