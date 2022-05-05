Two almost entirely Indigenous women’s football teams have been denied entry to another Perth league after the collapse of their former competition.

Queens Park and Koongamia football club’s women’s teams were playing in the Metropolitan Football League.

The MFL 2021 women’s premier was lured to the Perth Football League. Another club withdrew at the start of the 2022 season, and of the three remaining sides one, Murdoch, has struggled to field a full side.

Just two rounds in to the season, Queens Park and Koongamia approached Perth Football League in the hope they could join the competition, starting with zero points and worked into the existing fixtures, but were rejected.

Kirsten Lynch moved Queens Park last season to be one of the inaugural players in the club’s women’s team.

“We have built a team. It means a lot to me; we are all family,” she said.

“I feel like this mob are my sisters – Queens Park and Koongamia – it’s a community.

“My eldest daughter was going to come and play with us this year, but now the league has folded she is up in Karratha playing footy.”

Ms Lynch said her daughter, who turns 16 this year, wanted to play alongside her family members before pursuing her dream to play WAFLW next year.

“It is very encouraging for young girls to come and play in this team,” she said.

“It is a safe space for young mob… We have a lot of girls who come from up north, who are at boarding school and we are like their family here… It’s a sisterhood.”

Ms Lynch said Indigenous players felt segregated at her previous club, which led to her joining Queen’s Park.

Perth Football League chief executive Ben Heywood said there was no precedent for accepting teams after a season starts.

“Our constitution states we need to follow a process for accepting new clubs,” he said.

“Notwithstanding that, we have encouraged the clubs to contact PFL clubs to see if their women’s teams would play friendlies against them in their bye rounds.

“I appreciate that ideally, they want a fully-fledged season. We can’t do it in 2022 but could do it in 2023.

“We want to ensure these women are provided an opportunity to play within our powers and to the best of our ability. We can look at it as part of the process for the 2023 season if they want to go down that path,” he said.

Supporter Megan Krakouer, whose family has a strong ties to Australian football, said the WAFL and AFL had been approached for solutions.

“(Queens Park and Koongamia) have said they’re prepared to start at the bottom of the ladder, two rounds behind… they just want to pull their boots on,” she said.

Koongamia Football Club president Chris Ryder said many teammates likely wouldn’t play without support of their family members who were also playing football.

“The Perth Football League has offered for us to play friendlies against teams in their bye rounds, but that leaves it up to the other teams if they want to play us,” he said.

“We want our players to be taken seriously. Our ideal outcome would be for the girls to continue playing in their teams in one of the four competitions.”

Former WAFLW player Nadia Jetta said the Queens Park outfit had an “absolutely amazing” culture.

“It’s 100 times better at this club in terms of family, connection and culture,” she said.

“It is so good to see how connected and bonded we are as a team… and when we play Koongamia, what we have is amazing.”

Koongamia women’s captain Shannen Anderson said her side felt like family.

“It’s inspiring… to see the young teenagers, when they get into footy and sport, working to make something of themselves,” she said.

Supporter Mervyn Eades said two predominantly Indigenous teams being left with no avenue to play competitively was “a slap in the face” for women’s football and Indigenous players.