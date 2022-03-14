Gurang Gurang, Deibau and Wuthathi woman Alisha Geary hopes to help artists make the most of their work and increase transparency in the industry with her latest business venture.

Her new start-up Provvy will provide a platform for visual content creators to maintain ownership of their work through licensing, and utilising the boom in the sale of individual digital graphics dubbed non-fungible tokens.

The Brisbane-based entrepreneur drew inspiration from using Indigenous art in her fitness wear line, identifying an appetite from competing brands for similar designs, and limited access to tools for artists to create stable multi-revenue streams of income. Misunderstandings on ongoing royalty payments are just one example where artists miss out.

“Art licensing is a powerful revenue driver for all artists” Ms Geary said.

“This is the first and foremost goal behind Provvy – to enable all artists to license their work for appropriate compensation and empower them with resources to confidently navigate various licensing avenues.”

Ms Geary believes a network like Provvy could significantly benefit the industry and its artists, and that art licensing had the potential to make up a larger portion of the $300 billion global licensing industry than the 1 per cent it currently occupies. She said the framework to properly facilitate this change isn’t quite there.

“What i’m trying to do is help creators make more money from their work and allow their fans to directly support them,” Ms Geary said.

“As an industry, art licensing lacks a lot of the infrastructure needed to enable more efficient transactions between artists and clients.

“There is an inherent power imbalance when businesses try to licence artworks from artists

“We want to help drive these transactions in a way that ensures the artist is properly compensated and the client feels confident”

The company invites all visual content creators to use the platform, though particular focus is placed on artworks by First Nations artists.

Cultural considerations are made and necessary information provided to companies so that works are used appropriately and cultural sensitivities accounted for.

Ms Geary said she wanted to help non-Indigenous people learn more about the artworks and develop a better understanding and appreciation of the culture and its people.

“Some artists for example don’t want their artwork on rugs because people dust their feet on it,” she said.

“Cultural laws and customs differ from clan to clan.

“I’ve always advised businesses to talk directly with that artist”

Along with its primary function, Provvy will operate as a marketplace for NFT’s, so digital copies can accompany physical artworks for increased value.

“Part of that is looking at the emerging art NFT market and helping artists make the most of minting their work,” Ms Geary said.

Ms Geary was a 2021 graduate of the Minderoo Foundation’s Generation One dream venture masterclasses which provides Indigenous Australians with connections and capital for investment and business ventures.

She went on to receive a collective $170,000 funding through programs provided by business incubator Startmate.

Provvy has launched in a capacity for licensing artworks with NFT’s to follow in April this year.