The opening ceremony for the Tokyo Paralympics will take place in under a week and the Australian Team will be repping Indigenous artwork on their uniforms and boats.

The artist behind the Paralympics artwork is Proud Yuin woman Rheanna Lotter.

Lotter said the Indigenous artwork was designed to tell each athlete’s individual story.

“We represented all the states and territories of Australia and connected them all through our connection lines. Then we had the boomerangs which are represented as a hunting boomerang,” She said.

The artwork was designed to give every member of the Paralympics team a sense of purpose, with each circle being different to represent the diversity of the Team.

The para-canoe team pushed for the artwork to be incorporated into their boats and were thrilled when the artwork titled ‘The Journey’, was integrated on the vessels.

Indigenous Paralympians Torita Blake and Amanda Reid said the inclusion of the designs in the uniform is very special for them.

“All Aboriginal artwork tells a story and in the Paralympics, all athletes have a different story,” said Blake, Dhungutti woman.

“We all wear the green and gold with pride but to be wearing Indigenous art like this is amazing and for the entire Australian Team to be doing that too, it’s so special.”

Wemba Wemba and Guring-gai woman Amanda Reid also added her joy of being able to wear the artwork.

“As an Aboriginal person, it’s amazing to wear a piece of Aboriginal art designed by an Aboriginal person. It means inclusion too – it is celebrating Indigenous culture by bringing the team all together. As one, as a Mob.”

Tokyo will see the largest Australian Paralympic Team to contest a Games overseas, with a contingent of 179 Para-athletes.

By Teisha Cloos