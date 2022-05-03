Leaders of one of Australia’s biggest real estate firms have been accused of mocking Indigenous culture at a Victorian awards night.

The Victorian 7News Young Achiever Awards were on Friday night hosted in Melbourne to honour the work of rising stars in the community.

Indigenous entrepreneur Jaynaya Winmar said her night was ruined by a table of First National Real Estate leaders repeatedly mocking acknowledgements of Country.

In a post to LinkedIn, Ms Winmar said she was disappointed but not surprised by the behaviour.

“A table of leaders from First National Real Estate… continued to mock and count and roll their eyes at Acknowledgement of Country by presenters and award winners,” she said.

“One of which was their award winner, a young Indigenous person.

“It was very disappointing to see and witness this behaviour by a leadership group of grown adults but also leading sponsors of these awards.”

A First National spokesperson said the company was committed to young achievers.

“The First National Real Estate network has been a major sponsor of the Young Achiever awards nationally for over 10 years,” he said.

“During that time, the chief executive has attended virtually every award event and considers it a highlight of his yearly calendar.

“We fully support and recognise all Australians, in particular our first nations people, diversity and inclusion, and any comments and/or perceptions to the contrary have been misconstrued.”

The spokesperson did not say if any action had been taken against those who represented the company on the night.