Murrii Quu Couture has been invited to the fashion capital of the world, with an opportunity to grace the runway of Milan Fashion Week in 2021.

The semi-sustainable brand takes discarded and existing garments and repurposes them into gowns inspired by old Hollywood glamour.

A proud Aboriginal woman from Cherbourg and a direct descendant of the Gungarri, Pitta-Pitta, Bindal and Quandamooka people, Cheryl Creed is the designer behind the brand.

Creed said she began showcasing Murrii Quu Couture at local fashion events in 2017.

“I was a part of the Regional Indigenous Fashion and Textiles Showcase (RIFTS) as a mature age model in 2018,” she said.

“After the event, the organisers were asking around who might want to submit a collection next year, and I said yes.

“I don’t have a design background, but I enjoy fashion and the RIFTS event is a great stepping stone.”

Since then, Murrii Quu Couture has featured in the 2019 Brisbane Mercedes Benz Fashion Festival, the tenth Cairns Indigenous Art Fair and the Global Indigenous Runway 2020.

Creed said the impact of COVID-19 resulted in her considering the next steps for her brand.

“I felt I was ready for international showcasing,” she said.

“I applied emerging talent for Milan Fashion Week, I got back to work and mostly forgot about it, after a few weeks I found out I was accepted.”

A Go Fund Me page has been organised to help Murrii Quu Couture pieces make it to Milan.

“The response has been unbelievable so far,” she said.

“Milan is such an incredible stage, having the registration fees and the costs of getting the collection to Milan – any support would be valuable.”

Creed said she is currently working on a special ten-piece collection for the Milan runway next year.

“I found out I was accepted a few weeks ago and have been working on about eight designs since all in different stages,” she said.

“I want to make something meaningful and dramatic, as the first Indigenous label to get to Milan.”

“I’ll also be representing Australia, as there are no other brands from the country who made it to the runway next year”.

A latecomer to the fashion industry, Creed is encouraging people to pursue their passions.

“I started in my late fifties, but if you have a love for something then I want people to know to have the right people around them and to go for it.”

Fashion’s most coveted international show, Milan Fashion Week 2021 runs from February 27, 2021 to March 4, 2021.

Find the Murri Quu Couture Go Fund Me here.

By Darby Ingram