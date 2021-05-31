First Nations-owned coffee brand DHUWA Coffee is now sitting on the shelves of select Woolworths stores across the country.

DHUWA, pronounced ‘Dee-Wah’ and meaning ‘to feel alive’ in Bidjara language, is 100 per cent Indigenous-owned and roasted in partnership with Australian roaster, Griffiths Bros. Coffee Roasters.

The DHUWA Coffee brand grew out of Indigenous supplier business, Supply Aus.

DHUWA co-founder, Supply Aus Director, and proud Mununjali Palawa man Shawn Andrews says the brand aims to create connection through coffee.

“As a modern Indigenous-owned, managed, and controlled business, we believe a great cup of coffee connects us as we share stories, build bonds, and nourish relationships,” he said.

“We call it ‘Reconciliation in a cup’.”

DHUWA is a celebration of First Peoples culture, and features eye-catching artwork from Bidjara man and Brisbane Indigenous Media Association chief executive, Jyi Lawton.

“DHUWA celebrates Indigenous people and their cultures, including the 300-plus languages they speak,” said Andrews.

“It’s a Reconciliation ecosystem in itself, from the coffee we create, the people we celebrate, and the opportunities we bring to other Indigenous people.”

Part of a bigger plan, the DHUWA brand aims to become a self-sustained coffee enterprise, offering training and employment to Indigenous people.

“It made sense to pair the oldest culture in the world with Australia’s oldest coffee roaster to bring customers a fantastic way to kickstart their day,” said Andrews.

Each packet of DHUWA Coffee sold in Woolworth stores sees three per cent of earnings donated to Dreaming Futures, a charity which supports Indigenous youth in out-of-home care connect to Country, community and culture.

The brand sources coffee beans from Brazil, Colombia, India and Ethiopia as well as Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, and prepares their produce in Naarm/Melbourne.

Griffiths Bros. Coffee Roasters Managing Director Peter Patisteas said the brand was thrilled to work alongside DHUWA Coffee.

“Coffee is a luxury that people won’t compromise on. DHUWA was founded over a shared passion of rich traditions, great coffee and good cause. For those reasons we take this partnership very seriously,” Patisteas said.

“We know from our 140-year provenance that coffee is synonymous with conversation and community.”

“The partnership with DHUWA has been a way for us to join in and start opening up conversations with non-Indigenous Australians.”

Patisteas says the feedback DHUWA has already received is “overwhelmingly positive”.

“As the first Indigenous-owned coffee brand available at a major supermarket, it’s a good opportunity to provide broad access for people who not only enjoy a good cup of coffee, but who have an interest in a more equitable society for everyone,” he said.

DHUWA Coffee will be available in three blends, ‘First Light’ which is a light roast, ‘Kickstart’ which is a medium roast and ‘Bigshot’, a dark roast. All blends are available in select Woolworths stores.

