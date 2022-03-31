A peak Indigenous child care body claims the Federal Budget “fails” to back investments needed to meet Closing the Gap targets for Indigenous children.

The Secretariat of National Aboriginal and Islander Child Care welcomed the $30 million dedicated to domestic, family and sexual violence frameworks, a centre for Indigenous child and family support and the establishment of a national advocate for Indigenous children and young people.

However, SNAICC said there was a lack of commitment to meet targets set out in the National Partnership Agreement on Closing the Gap.

The Federal Budget allocated $8.6 million to establish a national Closing the Gap policy on social and emotional wellbeing for the next three years.

SNAICC executive officer Catherine Liddle said the budget failed to back the investments needed to meet the ambitious targets.

“Failure to invest in early childhood and family support programs leads to devastating rates of removal of our children from their families,” she said.

“A staggering 22,297 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children were in out-of-home care and other supported care at 30 June 2021. Too often these children end up in the justice system.

“Our children need access to at least 30 hours of free or heavily subsidised quality child care each week, instead of the mere 12 hours guaranteed by the current funding model.”

Federal Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt said spending across several portfolios would address Closing the Gap targets.

“When we outlined the Priority Reforms of Closing the Gap, we set our expectation for all Commonwealth Departments and Agencies to make progress against each of the 17 socio-economic targets,” he said.

“The 2022–23 Budget puts this intent into action, with more than $1.5 billion of additional funding to prioritise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Australia’s economic recovery and continue progress on Closing the Gap.

“This is in addition to the already substantial commitments we make every year and the more than $1 billion delivered by the Morrison Government last August for the Commonwealth’s Closing the Gap Implementation Plan.”

Mr Wyatt said some $4.6bn was being pumped into Indigenous health programs over the next four years.

Under the Closing the Gap agreement, all governments and coalitions have committed to reducing the rate of over-representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children in out-of-home care by 45 per cent and by 2031.

The agreement also aims to increase the proportion of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children developmentally on track against all five domains of the Australian Early Development Census by 55 per cent by 2031.