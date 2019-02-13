Indigenous businesses behind building on Elcho

A contract between Arnhem Land Progress Aboriginal Corporation (ALPA) and Northern Territory Government Department of Infrastructure Planning and Logistics has cemented the building of new infrastructure on Galiwin’ku / Elcho Island.

The contract includes the planning, development and construction of nine new houses, five of which will have four bedrooms, and four of which will have six bedrooms.

Bukmak Constructions, a subsidiary of ALPA, will utilise or sub-contract to Indigenous businesses such as YBE Civil and Binjari Community Aboriginal Corporation.

The company will create six new positions to employ local Indigenous people and will extend the contracts of eight current employees to work full-time during construction.

The contract has been funded under the Australian Government Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements to redevelop Galiwin’ku after Cyclone Lam and Nathan in 2015.

ALPA’s General Manager of Enterprise and Economic Development, Steve Roberts believes it’s a win-win situation for Galiwin’ku and the local Indigenous residents.

“It’s great to see the Northern Territory Government supporting Indigenous businesses to help generate much needed local employment in remote communities . . . Not only does this contract help alleviate the housing shortfall but it creates ongoing jobs for locals,” he said.

Northern Territory Minister for Local Government, Housing and Community Development, Gerry McCarthy agrees on the benefits of the contract for the local community.

“It is pleasing to see local organisations in remote communities winning contracts for housing work which lines up with the Territory Labor Government’s remote housing plan to see local organisations deliver local jobs over the long term. Engaging local people in every layer of the housing sector will deliver generational change and improved outcomes.”

Works began in January of this year and are scheduled to finish in August.