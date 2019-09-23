In partnership with the National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA), Supply Nation is pleased to host a series of FREE Indigenous Business Trade Fairs across Australia. Whether you are you an Indigenous business or a corporate or government department looking to diversify your supply chain, these Trade Fairs offer the ideal opportunity to forge new business relationships. Find your closest Trade Fair below.

Indigenous Trade Fair – Dubbo

9:30am – 12:30pm

Wednesday 25 September 2019

Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre

Register to exhibit (Indigenous businesses)

Register to attend

Indigenous Trade Fair – Brisbane

9am – 12pm

Tuesday 1 October 2019

Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre

Register to exhibit (Indigenous businesses)

Register to attend

Indigenous Trade Fair – Perth

9:30am – 12:30pm

Tuesday 29 October 2019

Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre

Register to exhibit (Indigenous businesses)

Register to attend