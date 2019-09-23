In partnership with the National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA), Supply Nation is pleased to host a series of FREE Indigenous Business Trade Fairs across Australia. Whether you are you an Indigenous business or a corporate or government department looking to diversify your supply chain, these Trade Fairs offer the ideal opportunity to forge new business relationships. Find your closest Trade Fair below.
Indigenous Trade Fair – Dubbo
9:30am – 12:30pm
Wednesday 25 September 2019
Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre
Register to exhibit (Indigenous businesses)
Indigenous Trade Fair – Brisbane
9am – 12pm
Tuesday 1 October 2019
Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre
Register to exhibit (Indigenous businesses)
Indigenous Trade Fair – Perth
9:30am – 12:30pm
Tuesday 29 October 2019
Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre
Register to exhibit (Indigenous businesses)