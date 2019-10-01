SPONSORED: Today Brisbane will host a trade fair with record attendance of over 90 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses and close to 400 government and corporate buyers keen to learn more about their products and services.

Representatives from the Queensland Government will join some of Australia’s best known brands to meet and engage with Indigenous businesses as the sector grows and the goods and services on offer continue to expand and mature.

“Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have been trading for over 60,000 years. Supply Nation brings together today’s Indigenous businesses with potential buyers so that their organisations can understand the breadth of offering in the market and the value that they offer,” said Laura Berry, Chief Executive Officer of Supply Nation.

“This Trade Fair is held on the first day of Indigenous Business Month – a significant date in the calendar for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses in Australia. The record attendance at this Trade Fair in Brisbane, demonstrates that this vibrant and innovative sector continues to gain strength and grow. In fact, the theme of this year’s Indigenous Business Month is ‘Indigenous Ingenuity’ – and this will very much be on show at the

Brisbane Trade Fair!”

“Supply Nation is committed to a prosperous, vibrant and sustainable Indigenous business sector, and, together with the new National Indigenous Australians Agency, we are taking these Trade Fairs on the road to ensure that all businesses and buyers around the country have the opportunity to engage.”

Supply Nation was founded in 2009 and has recently achieved the milestone of listing over 2,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses on Indigenous Business Direct (the online directory).

At the Brisbane Trade Fair, businesses are represented from industries including building and construction; facilities management; recruitment and HR services; consultants; education and training; and office supplies.

Upcoming NIAA and Supply Nation Trade Fairs are scheduled for Perth, Darwin, Melbourne and Canberra; and there have already been events in Adelaide, Karratha and Dubbo.