Indigenous business, Game Enough?, run by Dunghutti woman Carol Vale and partner Greg McKenzie, is taking the native food world by storm with their contemporary spin on the unique tastes of Australian game meats and native plant based foods.

Game Enough? are taking their foods to the public through their various offerings; wholesale and their recognisable black and white food trailer, which is rapidly building a name for itself in the street-food scene with its signature dishes of salt and pepper crocodile, and roo and emu yapas.

Yapa is an Indigenous word of the Dunghutti people meaning ‘to roll’. It was the inspiration for Game Enough?’s award-winning roo and emu yapa. In 2018, Game Enough? won silver and bronze respectively for the emu and roo yapa in the famous Greatest Aussie Pie Competition.

“We call it the ‘Aussie pastie’,” said Vale.

The impact of COVID-19 has seen their catering services in Brisbane disappear overnight which has now seen them move more solidly into the wholesale space with several of their key products.

Excitedly, Game Enough? has re-launched the business after it recently moved into new premises in the Banyo Shopping Village in North Brisbane; premises which include a commercial kitchen and shop front where the public can purchase Game Enough? goods.

Vale and McKenzie see Game Enough? as a potential leading manufacturer of bush foods for both the Australian and international markets.

“We want to showcase Australia’s flavours of an ancient past and promote its accessibility through utilising contemporary recipes which are appealing to today’s palate.”

The Game Enough? logo is black and white, which has several meanings including supporting Reconciliation and working with others to provide real employment opportunities to Indigenous people, particularly in the areas of food manufacturing, onsite cooking, customer service and delivery.

“Providing employment opportunities for our mob is at the forefront of our business model. Employment facilitates economic security for our communities, which is essential in Closing the Gap,” said Vale.

Once events are happening again, Game Enough? hopes to take their trailer to events around Brisbane.

Drop into their new shop if you are indeed ‘Game Enough’ to try some kangaroo, emu, crocodile and more.

Find out more at: https://www.game-enough.com.au/.