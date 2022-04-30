Federal Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt has shot down suggestions he wants politicians’ pay packets bumped amid surging inflation and cost of living pressures.

The Australian last week reported My Wyatt stood by his belief politicians were not paid enough. The story was followed up by several news outlets, including the National Indigenous Times.

In response to questions from The Australian a spokesperson for Mr Wyatt last week did not back down from this, adding “his comments were in relation to the decision he took to enter parliament”.

But on Saturday Mr Wyatt described the story as “false and misleading”.

“I have never called for a pay rise for members of parliament,” he said.

“Four years ago, I made a comment that it can be challenging to get people to consider politics as a career if remuneration remains lower than many public service and corporate roles in this country.

“I used myself as an example of someone who was once paid more for a public service position than when I joined Parliament.”

Mr Wyatt said the story served to divide and cause distress.

The story stemmed from a 2018 interview with Good Weekend in which Mr Wyatt pondered the ability of government to attract diverse representation.

In that report, Mr Wyatt said pay packets for politicians paled in comparison to some corporate sector wages.

“I think we don’t pay politicians enough,” he said.

“You want people who are going to go in and look after the interests of all Australians.

“I earned more as a public servant than as a backbencher.

“I look at the corporate sector and can’t see how you justify salaries of $18m.”

As a frontbencher Mr Wyatt is paid more than $420,000 per year, while the base salary for Federal politicians is $211,250.