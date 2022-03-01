The First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria has voted on Friday to adopt Treaty authority principles to take into negotiations with the state government.

The principles would set out the Assembly’s position on establishing an independent authority to facilitate the first Treaty deal in Australia’s history.

Assembly co-chairman Marcus Stewart said it the authority would act as an umpire to reflect First Nations lore and culture.

“We need to make sure governments don’t try to impose the colonial way of doing things onto the Treaty process,” he said.

“If government keep taking the same old approach, we’ll get the same old failed outcomes.

“Treaty is about putting Aboriginal people in the driver’s seat for a change, and what we hear clearly from community is our people want to… create new institutions that embody and uphold our Aboriginal lore, law and culture.”

Victorian Aboriginal Affairs Minister Gabrielle Williams said the Treaty authority would be a nation-leading move.

“Aboriginal people know what is best for themselves, their families and communities,” she said.

“The Treaty authority will be an independent body with the ability to deliver an innovative approach to treaty negotiations in Victoria based on Aboriginal law, lore and cultural authority.”

The creation of the Treaty Authority is one of four elements of the Treaty pathway.

Once established it will facilitate and oversee treaty negotiations between the State and First Nations people.

The Assembly hopes to reach an agreement with the government on the model by June.