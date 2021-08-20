Thursday morning saw hundreds gather in Perth to protest the McGowan Government’s proposed Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Bill 2021.

Kimberley Land Council chief executive Tyronne Garstone said the new Bill needs to stop being drafted “behind closed doors”.

“We’ve seen how this legislation hasn’t protected our culture and it hasn’t protected our heritage,” he said.

“We stand together as a collective … We want to show the Government, we want to work with you. Put us front and square with this Bill … Our Aboriginal heritage needs to be put first.

“This is a real opportunity for the WA Government to make a difference, to set a standard that they haven’t seen anywhere else.”

View the gallery below for photos from the day, from Kaarta Gar-up/Kings Park and Botanic Garden to the steps of WA Parliament House.