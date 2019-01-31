If Beale Street Could Talk – a cinematic masterpiece that uses love as its inspiration

SPONSORED: In Moonlight, Academy Award winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins gave us an aching tale—impossible love on tough streets. Now he’s back, with a new masterpiece that once again uses love as its inspiration.

Based on James Baldwin’s acclaimed novel If Beale Street Could Talk, the film’s set in 1970s New York. It gives voice to a couple’s unbreakable bond and a family’s empowering embrace, as told through the eyes of 19-year-old Tish (KiKi Layne).

Friends since childhood, Tish and Fonny (Stephan James) fall in love and are soon expecting their first child. But their plans for the future are derailed when Fonny is arrested for a crime he didn’t commit.

Relying on familial and inner strength, the couple must fortify themselves against a world intent on tearing them apart.

Breathing new life into Baldwin’s brilliant narrative of black America, Jenkins delivers a beautifully crafted feast for the eyes, ears and heart with this quietly powerful film.

Newcomer KiKi Layne and Stephan James are captivating as the young lovers and their chemistry is palpable. They are supported by an outstanding ensemble cast, including Regina King, who won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role.

In a story of hope, If Beale Street Could Talk tells us to trust love all the way.

The film’s Australia release is set for Valentine’s Day on February 14.

