Holt takes up reins of Indigenous strategy

Macquarie University in New South Wales has appointed Dr Leanne Holt as its first Pro Vice Chancellor for Indigenous Strategy.

Dr Holt is a Worimin woman, with further family connections to Biripai country, and has worked in the higher education sector for more than 20 years.

She joined Macquarie in 2016 as its Director of Indigenous Strategy and recently led a national report on university approaches to Indigenous higher education.

Before joining Macquarie, Dr Holt was a director of The Wollotuka Institute at the University of Newcastle, where she led the organization to be the first in Australia to receive international accreditation by the World Indigenous Nations Higher Education Consortium.

Wollotuka is committed to the advancement and leadership of Indigenous education at a local, national and global level.

Since 1983, Wollotuka has played an important role in representing and supporting Indigenous Australians studying at university.

Through its work, Wollotuka and the University of Newcastle more broadly are regarded as leaders in Indigenous education in Australia.

