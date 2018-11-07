Hockeyroos approach China comp with double motive

Darwin-based Hockeyroos’ star Brooke Peris has been named in the 18-player squad to compete at the 2018 Champions Trophy in China later this month.

The midfielder makes her return to the team after missing the Four Nations in Japan.

A lot is on the line, as teams from around the world will come together in Changzhou, China, for the last ever Champions Trophy from the 17th of November.

The competition, which has run since 1978, will be replaced by the new FIH Pro League next year.

Australia hasn’t won the Champions Trophy since 2003, but hold six titles and finished runners-up five times.

Hockeyroos Coach Paul Gaudoin said Australia’s approaching this tournament with a second motive to winning.

“We want to win but we’ve also got an eye on the Tokyo Olympics [in 2020] and developing our athlete cohort,” Gaudoin said.

Peris got her first call up to the Hockeyroos’ squad in 2013 after winning gold for the youth team at the Oceania Cup and silver at the World League finals in Argentina.

She left her community in Darwin to pursue hockey when she was 18, a risk that has paid off.

The cousin of former Hockeyroos Olympic Gold Medalist Nova Peris, Brooke has developed into a key member of the squad in the last five years, including making her Olympic debut at Rio 2016.

She is now a mentor to new squad members, including midfielder Greta Hayes (21) who has also been named in the squad and could make her debut in China.

Two other players have been selected in the squad for the first time: Queensland’s Rebecca Greiner and WA’s Penny Squibb.

Australia will play Argentina, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Japan and China before the finals.

By Keiran Deck