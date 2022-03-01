Murray-Darling Traditional Owners have for the first time been awarded 1.36 gigalitres of water from the Victorian Government as part of the state’s massive irrigation project, Connections.

Victorian Water Minister Lisa Neville on Friday announced all water committed through the project in the Goulburn Murray Irrigation District could be delivered following the project exceeding its 429-gigalitre water recovery target by four gigalitres.

The Victorian Environmental Water Holder and Melbourne retailers have agreed to set their 1.36-gigalitre allocation aside for Traditional Owners in northern Victoria.

How that water is distributed will be determined by Traditional Owner groups.

Murray Lower Darling Rivers Indigenous Nations deputy chairman Brendan Kennedy said the allocation was a significant step forward for Traditional Owners.

“We hope to see this approach become a standard practice moving forward in Victoria,” he said.

“Victorian Traditional Owners continue to suffer the ongoing impacts as a result of past and ongoing dispossession of water rights.

“After decades of MLDRIN advocacy, and generations of resistance by Victorian Traditional Owners, we are encouraged to see governments start to acknowledge these injustices and take initial steps towards restitution.”

Ms Neville said the program would bring economic benefits to Traditional Owners in northern Victoria.

“The project has modernised irrigation infrastructure saving water, creating jobs, supporting the long-term productivity of our irrigators and building the region’s resilience to climate change,” she said.

To date, only 0.5 per cent of the water recovered had been handed to Victorian Traditional Owners.

Federation of Victorian Traditional Owner Corporations chief executive Paul Paton said the Victorian Government had shown the way forward for the rest of Australia.

By Karuna Balasubramanian and Giovanni Torre