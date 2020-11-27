The High Court of Australia has dismissed special leave applications challenging the registration of the South West Native Title Settlement.

Put forward by a breakaway group of Noongar Traditional Owners, the application was the final legal option the group had to challenge the $1.3 billion settlement.

Prior to Thursday’s decision, SWALSC said in an announcement on their website they had been advised the High Court would hear oral submissions for the special leave applications.

The dismissal of the case signifies the end of the breakaway group’s legal process, allowing the Noongar community to forge ahead with the Settlement and implement the deal as originally negotiated with the State Government.

The South West Native Title Settlement was authorised in 2015 and is made up of six separate Indigenous Land Use Agreements (ILUAs) which were registered in 2018 by the Registrar of the Native Title Tribunal.

The group aiming to delay the Settlement argued the Registrar incorrectly authorised and registered the ILUAs. The claim was dismissed by the Full Bench of the Federal Court in December 2019 and the ILUAs’ registrations were upheld.

Appealing the Full Bench’s decision to the High Court, Thursday’s decision also upholds the six ILUAs and paves the way for the billion-dollar Settlement to be implemented.

New SWALSC Chair Vanessa Kickett said she was “delighted” by the High Court decision.

“The High Court’s decision today brings to a close five years of appeals to the negotiated agreement that was accepted by the Noongar people in six authorisation meetings in 2015,” she said.

Kickett is now asking the Noongar community to accept the decision and come together to “begin the nation-building task we have ahead of us”.

“The path to date has brought many challenges, but we remain focused on honouring the vision of our ancestors, our Elders and our communities, whose guidance and dignity inspire us to be strong and proud.”

By Hannah Cross